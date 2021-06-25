Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Trading 9.8% Higher

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF)’s share price shot up 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.