Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DREUF. Desjardins boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$11.99 during midday trading on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.