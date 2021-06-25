Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRUNF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of DRUNF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

