DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,620 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $20,761,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,578.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,037,000 after buying an additional 155,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $130.23 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

