Duality Advisers LP Acquires 11,770 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $44,613,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 297,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $18,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.