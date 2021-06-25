Duality Advisers LP Acquires 32,489 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 541.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Anaplan by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Anaplan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN opened at $55.34 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

