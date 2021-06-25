Duality Advisers LP Acquires 3,800 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $86.47 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

