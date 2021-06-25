Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after buying an additional 121,146 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.