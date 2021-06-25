Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 40,729 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

