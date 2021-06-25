Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 573.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.