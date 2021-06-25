Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of National Vision worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EYE opened at $51.25 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EYE shares. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

