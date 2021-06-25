Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEG opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

