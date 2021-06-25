Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 38,884 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

