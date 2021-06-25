Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,456 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $251,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $39,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

