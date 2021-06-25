Duality Advisers LP Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

NYSE:ABG opened at $161.01 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

