Duality Advisers LP Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 220.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of ALLETE worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.