Duality Advisers LP Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $64,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $4,759,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 901,933 shares of company stock valued at $72,538,271 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

