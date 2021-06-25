Duality Advisers LP Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 127.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,769,000 after purchasing an additional 301,807 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $50.81 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC raised their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

