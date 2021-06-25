Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

TSN stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

