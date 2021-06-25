Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.97 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 52.1% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 468,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 197.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $25,216,000. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $27.87 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,464 shares of company stock worth $4,348,698 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

