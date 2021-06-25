Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.99 Million in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.54 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.