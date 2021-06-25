Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.09 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.59 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

