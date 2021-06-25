Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.27 Million in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

