Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.50 Million in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $55,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Flowserve by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 780,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Flowserve by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 437,723 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

