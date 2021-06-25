Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.54 Million in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

