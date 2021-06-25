Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 342,504 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of FR opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

