Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 290,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,947 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 231,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period.

MBT stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

