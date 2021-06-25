Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,343 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ormat Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

