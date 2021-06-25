Duality Advisers LP Purchases 6,549 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 332.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AON were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $238.48 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

