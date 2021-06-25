Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 332,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 203,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

