Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

