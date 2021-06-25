Duality Advisers LP Sells 23,717 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 192,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,782,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.11.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

