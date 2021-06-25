Duality Advisers LP Takes $2 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $121.33 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

