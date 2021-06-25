DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00042131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017296 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006039 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

