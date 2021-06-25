Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.51 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $120,452.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00098951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.72 or 0.99205024 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.