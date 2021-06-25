Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.07 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

