Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.49% of Duluth worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Duluth by 2,507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Duluth stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

