DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of DXC Technology worth $81,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $5,242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

