Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 595.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $173,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DYAI opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. Dyadic International has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.98.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

