DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.90. DynaResource shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89.

About DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.