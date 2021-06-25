DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.77.
NYSE FDX traded down $15.38 on Friday, hitting $288.31. 149,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $319.90.
In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $377,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
