DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.77.

NYSE FDX traded down $15.38 on Friday, hitting $288.31. 149,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $377,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

