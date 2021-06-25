e-Gulden Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $74.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00400673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,548 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,274 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

