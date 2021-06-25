Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $54.32

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.32, but opened at $55.97. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 2,311 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,418 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.