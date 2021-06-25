Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $54.32

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.32, but opened at $55.97. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 2,311 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,418 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Featured Story: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.