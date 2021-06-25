Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $61.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $21.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $271.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.56 million to $279.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $311.68 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $347.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 1,179,593 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 247,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $898.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.94.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

