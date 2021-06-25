East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of East West Bancorp worth $131,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

