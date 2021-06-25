eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Raised by Dorsey Asset Management LLC

Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935,576 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,269 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 12.4% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of eBay worth $118,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 283,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,446. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

