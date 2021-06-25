Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Up to $35.25

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $36.82. Ebix shares last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 7,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 844,201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after buying an additional 369,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after buying an additional 212,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

