EchoLink (EKO) Trading Down 32.7% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $702,867.00 and $54,696.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00591596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038401 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EKO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

