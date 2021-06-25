EchoLink Price Down 43.1% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $642,544.88 and approximately $50,205.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00579675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038713 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

