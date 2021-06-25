ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $367.79

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 367.79 ($4.81) and traded as low as GBX 333.33 ($4.35). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55), with a volume of 27,495 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.79. The company has a market capitalization of £235.64 million and a PE ratio of 69.60.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

